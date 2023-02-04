As Valentine’s Day draws close, it’s ‘achhe din’ again for floriculturists after pandemic lull

After suffering heavy losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, the Indian floriculture industry finds itself in a far more comfortable position at present. The industry now feels that it would be able to approach the pre-pandemic export figures soon as both domestic and international markets have picked up significantly.

India’s floriculture industry, which grows flowers including roses and tulips for both domestic and international markets, deems the December to March window as its peak export period. The Valentine’s Day rush results in a significant demand for cut roses which are exported around the globe. Talegaon, near Pune, is an important growth centre for flowers with many in the region exporting flowers.

Praveen Sharma, president of Indian Society of Floriculture Professionals, said Indian growers and exporters are at an advantage this season in view of the ongoing Ukraine crisis. “Most European growers have taken a break given the uncertainties in the markets, and the fuel crisis has seen many growers take a break,” Sharma said. Due to the fuel crisis, the cost of growing roses has increased and the economic disturbance has led to uncertainties in the markets. Rose growers in Europe have to spend extra to maintain ambient temperature during the winter months.

Sharma pointed out that between April and November, India has seen exports worth Rs 18.34 crore. This, he explained, was almost equal to the Rs 20 crore the industry used to report before the pandemic. The fly in the ointment is the almost 30 per cent increase in freight costs. But this year, the industry has the cushion of the domestic market which has proved to be equally important.

Post Covid, the demand for flowers has increased as functions, events are back in full swing. At present, a bunch of 20 roses in the domestic market is priced at Rs 350-400, which is conducive for growers. Also, domestic markets do not have freight and other surcharges which helps growers. Unlike exporters, the payment in domestic markets is upfront, Sharma added.