Pune: Ashes unclaimed by kin for months, Vaikunth crematorium immerses them in river

Urns of ashes waiting to be collected at Vaikunth crematorium. (Express photo: Ashish Kale) Urns of ashes waiting to be collected at Vaikunth crematorium. (Express photo: Ashish Kale)

Vaikunth crematorium, the biggest in Pune, is immersing in the river the ashes of people that have been left unclaimed by their relatives for more than three months. Said PMC medical officer Kishore Thorat, “We do not keep the ashes for more than three months. With the help of an NGO, we immerse them in the river.”

Located in Navi Path, the crematorium, which is run by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), witnesses five to 20 cremations per day — some going the traditional way by wooden pyre and others taking the electric route.

But with relatives in some cases not turning up to claim the ashes after cremation, the employees at Vaikunth are tasked to ensure that the ashes remain “safe and intact”. “We keep them in an urn and cover it with either a red or white cloth,” said a civic employee.

Currently, Vaikunth has at least four urns that are more than three month old, as the relatives have conveyed their inability to turn up. “Those who do not turn up to collect the ashes say they are either out of station or have no time. Even after months, they do not come to collect the ashes,” said Thorat “We have been hearing such stock replies for years,” said a PMC employee.

Officials said no rituals are performed but the ashes are strictly immersed in the presence of NGO volunteers after following the “laid-down procedure”.

Hamid Dabholkar, a member of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti, said, “It is sad that relatives have no time to claim the sacred ashes of their near and dear ones. This a sensitive issue and citizens have to understand its seriousness and sanctity.”

