Young Edge | How Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s India selection is motivating Pune cricketers

Written by Piyush M Padwale

For young cricketers in Pune, the selection of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to India’s senior men’s team is about more than a cricketing milestone. Earlier this week, Sooryavanshi slammed an 11-ball fifty in the final of the Tri-Nation Series in Dambulla, the fastest List-A half-century ever. His rapid rise has prompted many to rethink what is possible at a young age, while also serving as a reminder of the discipline and perseverance required to succeed.

After a breakthrough IPL season in which he scored 776 runs for Rajasthan Royals, won the Orange Cap, and picked up multiple individual awards, Sooryavanshi earned a place in India’s squad for the upcoming T20I tours of Ireland and England. At 15, he became the youngest player selected for India’s senior men’s team, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar, who made his international debut at 16.

The Indian Express spoke to cricketers aged 10 to 21 across Pune, and many said Sooryavanshi’s rise made success at a young age seem more attainable while also highlighting the hard work required to reach the highest level.

Nikhil Ramesh Khadka, 15, a member of the cricket team at Seth Dagaduram Katariya High School in Gultekdi, said watching a player of a similar age break into the Indian team changed how he viewed his own cricketing aspirations.

“He is performing so well at such a young age. Right now, I am also the same age as him. Seeing him makes me realise that if he can achieve this at this age, why can’t we?” he said.

Khadka added that while youngsters could draw inspiration from Sooryavanshi’s success, it was important to continue developing their own natural game rather than trying to imitate another player’s style.

Attainable success

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Among members of the cricket team at Seth Dagaduram Katariya High School in Gultekdi, many said Sooryavanshi’s rise had made success at a young age seem more attainable. Players pointed to his fearless batting and confidence against older opponents.

Prasad Suryawanshi, 19, said watching a 15-year-old compete at the highest level motivated youngsters to believe they too could reach similar heights through hard work and dedication.

At HK Bounce Cricket Academy in Erandwane, young cricketers echoed similar views. Players said Sooryavanshi’s selection had encouraged them to take cricket more seriously and think differently about their own journeys.

“People will say, ‘He is in the Indian team at 15, what are you doing?’ It will pressurise us, but it will also motivate us to play better,” said Aditya Dape, 14.

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Others at the academy said Sooryavanshi’s success showed that age was not necessarily a barrier, while also highlighting the expectations that come with early success.

Lesson beyond achievements

Ivashree Saxena, 21, a Pune-based student at Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication who had previously played county cricket in England, said Sooryavanshi’s success offered an important lesson beyond his achievements on the field.

“Never take your struggle or someone else’s struggle for granted. He did the hard work, he stayed determined, and that is why he has achieved what he has,” she said, adding that his story was a reminder that age is no barrier to success when backed by discipline, consistency, and belief in one’s abilities.

(Piyush M Padwale is an intern with The Indian Express)