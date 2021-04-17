Vadodara: Chemical firm owner killed after gas leak, 2 critical

The body has been sent for autopsy to determine the cause of death, police said.

One persons was killed and two were seriously injured after a gas leak at a dye manufacturing company at Nandesari GIDC near Vadodara city on Thursday, police said. Police identified the deceased as Ajit Surendra Shah, the owner of the firm, who succumbed to injuries at a hospital on Friday. The body has been sent for autopsy to determine the cause of death, police said.

According to the Nandesari police, the gas leak occurred around 9 pm on Thursday at the manufacturing unit of Shree Chemical company, in the Nandesari Industrial Estate. “The leakage was strong and those in the surrounding areas also sensed the odour. We have begun a probe to ascertain what gas it was and the cause of leakage,” said Police Inspector A K Vaidya.