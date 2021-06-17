Vaccine slots in Pune govt hospitals difficult to find, restaurants get staff vaccinated at private facilities

At Hyatt, the restaurant Fishbowl will open only by the end of the month because 20 staff members are yet to get the jab. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

As restaurants in Pune begin to reopen after being shut for several weeks due to the lockdown, their managements are struggling to get all the staffers vaccinated. A major challenge before them is finding vaccination slots in government hospitals.

Last week, Beto’s restaurant on NIMB Road conducted a vaccination drive in which its staff of 15 was taken to a private hospital.

“Slots at government hospitals were so difficult to find that the restaurant decided to invest in vaccines from a private hospital,” says Rupesh Agarwal, the manager of Beto’s. The workers were given medicines for post-vaccination symptoms and three days’ medical leave. “Post-vaccination, all the 15 staff members have returned to work and the restaurant has assured them of the second dose as well,” adds Agarwal.

The restaurant 360degree, too, was unable to get vaccine slots in government hospital and had to take appointments in a private hospital. The expenses were borne by the owner, and the vaccinated staff was granted week-long leave.

Some restaurants have also encountered vaccine hesitancy among its staff and had to address their concerns.

World of Veg managed to get 80 per cent of its staff vaccinated but struggled with slots for the remaining members. “We will open only once the remaining 20 per cent get the vaccine,” says Babul Mukharjee, Manager of World of Veg.

At Hyatt, the restaurant Fishbowl will open only by the end of the month because 20 staff members are yet to get the jab. “Hyatt has conducted a three-day vaccination drive, beginning June 8, for staff of its three restaurants. Now, two out of three restaurants of Hyatt are set to open. Apart from the staff of Fishbowl restaurant, all the other teams are back at work,” says Shruti Sen Gupta, the marketing manager. The company had provided post-vaccination leave of three days and medicines.

In another city restaurant, Urban Foundry, every day has been busy since the reopening as the restaurant is working with limited staff.

“The restaurant had earlier booked vaccine slots but those were cancelled at the last moment. So, we had to go to a private hospital which cost us around Rs 7,200. The eight staffers were given two days’ medical leave. All of them have returned to work without any serious reactions. The remaining 18 staff members are in other states and the restaurant is trying to book slots in their respective states before they come back to Pune. The second dose of vaccine will be given to all the staff members…,” says Kishore Shetty, from Urban Foundry management.