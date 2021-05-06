Vaccine shortage halts drive at Pimpri Chinchwad’s residential societies

Decentralized vaccine camps have been a demand from various sectors, particularly from industries, residential housing societies, to take the load off hospitals. Express Photo: Ashish Kale

The special Covid vaccination drive at residential societies in Pimpri Chinchwad has come to a grinding halt on Thursday due to shortage of doses.

Sanjeevan Sangle, secretary of the Moshi Chikhali Cooperative Housing Societies Federation, said they plan to restart the drive once enough doses are available. “The Municipal Commissioner expressed his inability to allow such camps to be held as we do not have enough doses,” he said.

Many government centers have also remained shut as the state grapples with vaccine shortages.

Decentralized vaccine camps have been a demand from various sectors, particularly from industries, residential housing societies, to take the load off hospitals. Such camps, however, require the presence of trained medical personnel and an ambulance on standby to treat any adverse reaction.

Back in April, the Housing Societies Federation had coordinated with the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation to conduct such drives in some large housing societies. The camps not only help avoid crowding at centers but also allow senior citizens and differently abled to access the vaccine with ease.

“This is a good model to replicate and we will be pushing for it,” Sangle said.

The civic body has expressed its readiness to allow such camps to restart once the supply situation eases.