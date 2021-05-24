‘Vaccine on Wheels’ reaches Pune’s old age homes, mental hospitals, AIDS patients; at least 4,000 inoculated

Pune's 'vaccine on wheels' initiative has inoculated 4,000 beneficiaries in a month's time. Image used for representation. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre)

Pune’s Vaccine on Wheels (VOW) – a joint initiative of Pune civic body and a private operator – has been reaching out to senior citizens at old age homes, inmates of mental rehabilitation homes, commercial sex workers, HIV positive persons and labourers, to administer Covid-19 vaccine doses.

A month since the initiative was launched with VOW, a social enterprise of Jivika Healthcare Private Limited, more than 4000 beneficiaries have been vaccinated as part of this effort.

Rubal Agarwal, Additional municipal commissioner, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) told indianexpress.com that they have been focussing on the vulnerable groups at old age homes, mental rehabilitation institutions and others so that maximum persons can avail of the vaccination.

“For instance at Niwara old age home at least 180 senior citizens were vaccinated at their doorstep, while another 100 HIV positive persons and sex workers were also administered the vaccine doses on Sunday (May 23).”

On Monday, the vaccination drive was underway at Budhwar Peth with the support of Vanchit Vikas NGO. Earlier more than 100 mentally ill persons were also inoculated at the Pratiti psycho social rehabilitation centre run by an NGO

Jignesh Patel, CEO and founder of Vaccine on Wheels, said that they had set up the country’s first doctor based mobile vaccination clinic in 2019. “This was done in partnership with IIT-Hyderabad and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation,” he said.

“We are capable of handling adverse events post-immunization and our focus has been on routine immunization for children at their doorsteps. Now with the Covid pandemic we have tied up with PMC and also with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation,” he added.

”The VOW concept is aimed at serving the underprivileged and reaching out to the section of the society at the bottom of the pyramid,” Patel said. So five mobile units each comprising a doctor, two nurses, two healthcare assistants and one driver with an ambulance each function like a vaccination booth and take the service to the community.

“We have vaccinated more than 4000 beneficiaries including labourers working for the Pune Metro project,” Patel said.

While the PMC supplies vaccines and logistic details, the VOW also raises financial support from CSR partners like Rotary Clubs and Persistent Foundation.

“Last week we partnered with BMC and will be expanding mobile units from five to 20,” he said. Covid vaccination is provided free of cost, he concluded.