Vaccine coverage: Mumbai, Pune top list of dists with most people yet to take second dose

Nearly 1.43 crore beneficiaries are yet to take the second shot of Covishield vaccine while 32.93 lakh beneficiaries are yet to get the second jab of Covaxin in Maharashtra, according to a state Health Department report.

Mumbai, Pune and Thane top the list of districts with the highest number of persons yet to take the second dose of these vaccines.

Dr Pradeep Vyas, Additional Chief Secretary, Maharashtra, told The Indian Express that the state government had taken adequate measures to inform people about the advantages of completing their vaccination. “Cajoling and informing them about advantages of completing their vaccination has been done,” said Dr Vyas.

Overall, 16.56 crore vaccine doses have been administered across the state.

At least 92 per cent of beneficiaries above 18 have got one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while 64 per cent of beneficiaries in the 15-18 age group have got the first shot.

According to the report, nearly 56 per cent of beneficiaries in the 12-14 age group have got the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.

In Pune, a total of 14.48 lakh beneficiaries are yet to take the second shot of the Covishield vaccine, followed by 9.35 lakh in Thane and 9.09 lakh in Mumbai.

In Nagpur, nearly 8.7 lakh beneficiaries are yet to take the second dose of Covishield vaccine.

For the Covaxin vaccine in Pune, there are as many as 2.48 lakh beneficiaries who have not taken the second jab.

As many as 1.75 lakh beneficiaries have yet to take the second jab of Covaxin in Mumbai while there are over one lakh beneficiaries each in at least 11 districts who have not taken the second shot of Covaxin.

Meanwhile, 24.58 lakh precautionary doses have been administered across the state and more than 15 lakh in the 60+ age group.

As many as 1.45 lakh beneficiaries in the 15-59 age group have also got the booster shot, according to the state Health Department report.

Pune and Mumbai are among five districts with higher weekly Covid positivity rate

In the last week, five districts including Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Raigad and Ahmednagar have shown 31.5 per cent rise in new Covid-19 infections. As on May 11, there are 1,412 Covid-19 patients across Maharashtra and the state’s weekly Covid positivity rate is at 1 per cent.

Pune (1.65%) and Mumbai (1.79%) are among five districts whose weekly Covid positivity rate is higher than the state average. Buldhana (2.23%), Aurangabad (2.12%) and Nanded (1%) also have a higher positivity rate.

As against 1,016 cases from April 27 to May 3, there were 1,337 new cases from May 4 to May 10, according to a state Health Department report that was presented at the state cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

As against 637 new Covid-19 cases in Mumbai from April 27 to May 3, there were 844 Covid-19 cases in the week from May 4 to May 10. Pune also showed a gradual rising trend from 222 cases to 281 cases in the same time-frame.