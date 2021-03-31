Vaccinations for above 45 to starts from Thursday, Pune district expects supply of two lakh vaccine doses

With the next phase of Covid-19 vaccinations — in which everyone above the age of 45 has to be vaccinated — starting on Thursday, Pune district health authorities have said that they expect a supply of 2 lakh vaccine doses by this evening.

“We are also planning to step up the number of Covid vaccination centres from the present 318 to 600 within the next three to four days,” said Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, deputy director, Health, Pune circle. Pune circle includes the districts of Pune, Satara and Solapur.

Till date, Pune district has vaccinated 8 lakh beneficiaries, including healthcare workers, frontline workers and senior citizens. With the Union health ministry indicating that saturation of vaccination should be a priority in the most affected districts, Pune is now preparing to commence the latest phase of the inoculation drive. In Satara, a total of 1.66 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated while Solapur has vaccinated a total of 1.54 lakh persons.

“We need the same enthusiasm among the 45-plus age group as was shown by senior citizens,” Dr V K Paul, member of NITI Aayog (Health), had said during the weekly media conference on Tuesday. He appealed to local residents to follow social distancing protocols and take the vaccine.

Meanwhile, at some hospitals in the city, efforts are being made to get more volunteers as the staff is engaged in clinical work. Dr H K Sale, executive director at Noble Hospital, said that they have made arrangements like setting up a pandal and waiting area. “We require more manpower support as our staff is engaged in clinical work,” he said.

Hospital authorities have also urged medical insurance firms to expedite clearance of claims. Delays in clearances is resulting in patients occupying the beds even after their recovery has been confirmed.

“This is an appeal to medical insurance firms to expedite the claim clearance process as even if the consulting doctor approves the discharge of a patient in the morning, it is only in the night that the patient can vacate the hospital bed,” said Dr Sale.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.