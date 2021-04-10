Pune: Vaccination resumes, 79,220 beneficiaries get the jab

People wait for their turn at a vaccination centre in Pune. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

After a dismal show on Friday, with several centres unable to administer Covid vaccinations, Pune district was able to inoculate as many as 79,220 beneficiaries.

Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, Deputy Director of Health at the Pune circle, said they will use the Covaxin vaccine, reserved for administering the second dose from April 13, for administering new beneficiaries as well. There are 79,000 Covaxin doses and they will be utilised for administering the first dose as well. On Saturday, a total of 75,414 beneficiaries got Covishield while 3,806 got Covaxin.

“We have a little more than two lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine,” Deshmukh said.

On Saturday, as many as 50,931 beneficiaries were administered both Covishield and Covaxin, while in PMC areas a total of 13,376 beneficiaries were given the vaccine shot.

In PCMC, a total of 14,513 beneficiaries got the vaccine shot, Deshmukh added.