Vaccination for Navy personnel begins at INS Shivaji

A Covid-19 vaccination drive for Indian Navy personnel from INS Shivaji commenced at INHS Kasturi Sunday. Commodore Ravnish Seth, Commanding Officer, INS Shivaji and Station Commander, Lonavala received the first dose of the vaccine.

A total of 150 frontline workers, including officers and sailors of INS Shivaji, were vaccinated on Sunday.

At least 2,000 naval personnel of the unit will be vaccinated in the next two weeks.