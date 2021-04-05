Vaccination drive picks up: PCMC begins ‘Mission 25,000’ from today

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation on Monday launched “Mission 25,000” in a bid to vaccinate as many as citizens in the coming days. The drive has been launched in view of the rapid surge in COVID-19 positive cases from March. On Sunday, the industrial city registered 3300 positive cases, the highest on a single day in the last 13 months.

Monday’s drive is part of the Pune district administration target of achieving one lakh vaccination in a day. However, the PCMC administration said they have converted it into a mission to achieve 25,000 vaccinations every day. “For today, we are trying to achieve as many as 25,000 vaccinations…We will try to maintain the same tempo in the coming days. This is our Mission-25,000,” Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil told The Indian Express this morning.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

The drive started at 86 centres across the industrial city around 8 am and will continue till 8 pm. This includes 50 centres of the civic body and 26 in private hospitals. Civic officials said they are targeting “super spreaders” for Mission-25,000 target today. These “super-spreaders” include shopkeepers, vegetable and milk vendors, ST, PMPML drivers and conductors, security guards, and teachers. “Besides these, all those above 45 years of age should participate in the drive,” appealed the civic chief.

The PCMC chief said to increase vaccination, they will also increase vaccination centres up to 140. Till Sunday evening, Pimpri-Chinchwad has vaccinated as many as 1,83,000 citizens.

In a social media interaction on Facebook, the civic chief said the civic body has made arrangements for achieving the set target of vaccination on Monday. “We had an adequate stock of the vaccine. We have made arrangements for reaching vaccination centres from slums and other places,” he said.

Meanwhile, throughout the day on Sunday, the PCMC and police teams took action against as many as 154 shopkeepers who were caught flouting COVID-19 norms. An amount of Rs 94,000 was collected from them as a fine. The PCMC also took action against those roaming without masks. As many as 588 of them were caught on Sunday.