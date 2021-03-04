Vaccination centres to be opened in 46 hospitals, drive to be conducted in two shifts

The second dose of vaccine has to be administered after a gap of 28 days. (Representational)

Under pressure to cater to the increasing demand for Covid-19 vaccination in the third phase of the vaccination drive, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to conduct the drive in two shifts in three civic hospitals, and will set up centres in a total of 46 hospitals.

On Wednesday, the PMC started vaccination centres in 27 government hospitals and scaled up vaccination by administering the dose to 1,378 senior citizens and 148 co-morbid patients aged over 45 years. It had planned to start 31 centres — 28 in government hospitals and three in private hospitals — in the day. However, the centres in three private hospitals could not be started.

“We plan two shifts– from 9 am to 3 pm and 3 pm to 10 pm — in three PMC hospitals —Kamla Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi and Naidu hospitals. Also, we have planned to begin centres in 38 PMC and eight private hospitals on Thursday,” said Rubal Agarwal, additional municipal commissioner.

She said the PMC has sent a list of 13 non-empanelled private hospitals to the state government with a proposal to set up centres there. “Hope server will work properly,” Agarwal said.

As per government directives, the PMC began implementing the third phase of Covid-19 vaccination for those aged over 60 and those aged 45 years and above with co-morbidities. However, the civic administration could begin vaccination at only four centres on Monday. It decided to increase the number of centres to 14 on Tuesday, but could start the drive at only eight centres. Technical problems in the CoWIN portal had limited vaccination in the last two days, with only 154 senior citizens and 16 co-morbid patients being administered the first dose on March 1, while 534 senior citizens and 26 co-morbid patients were inoculated on Tuesday. Agarwal has urged all eligible beneficiaries to register online and report for vaccination as per appointment.

The PMC has come under criticism for not being able to scale up vaccination and is under pressure, with a large number of senior citizens gathering at vaccination centres and having to wait in a queue for hours or return without getting vaccinated.

On March 3, the PMC vaccination centres were operational in 27 government hospitals- Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, Kamla Nehru Hospital, B J Medical College, Sutar Hospital, Gangaram Karne Hospital, Kalas Hospital, Malti Kachi Hospital, Bhangire Hospital, Shiv Shankar Pote Hospital, Bindu Madhav Thackeray Hospital, Bartakke Hospital, Naidu Hospital, Minatai Thackeray Hospital, Savitribai Phule Hospital in Guruwarpeth, Kalavati Mavale Hospital, Ramabai Ambedkar Hospital, Premchand Oswal Hospital, Janta Vasahat Hospital, Vilasrao Tambe Hospital, Thorwe Hospital, Tharkude Hospital, Sakharam Kodre Hospital, Annasaheb Magar Hospital, Savitribai Phule Hospital in Kondhwa, Balajinagar Hospital, Vasant More Hospital and Laigude Hospital.

The PMC has now planned to start centres in private hospitals – Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Inlak Budhrani Hospital and Aundh Institute of Medical Science, Krishna Hospital in Kothrud, Sai Shree Hospital in Aundh, Rao Hospital in Bibewadi, Shivam Hospital in Phursungi and Galaxy Care hospital on Karve Road.

Earlier, it had started the first phase on January 16 for healthcare workers — doctors, nurses, ward boys, security guards and then for frontline workers — staff of civic body, police, home department and home guard. The second dose of vaccine has to be administered after a gap of 28 days.

