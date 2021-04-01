Vaccination centres to be open all days in April, state aims to vaccinate 4 lakh per day

A press statement issued by the commissioner of health services said this was necessary to fulfil the target of vaccinating 4 lakh people per day.

The Maharashtra government has directed that all the government and private Covid vaccination centres should function on all holidays throughout the month of April. A press statement issued by the commissioner of health services said this was necessary to fulfil the target of vaccinating 4 lakh people per day.

In the second wave of the pandemic, Maharashtra has again emerged as the worst affected state with nearly 40,000 cases being reported on a daily basis. In the third phase of vaccination, the central government has allowed universal vaccinations for every one above the age of 45. In the earlier two phases, healthcare workers, frontline workers, senior citizens and people with medical conditions were allowed for vaccinations.

