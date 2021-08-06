Vaccination centres under Pune corporation await fresh stock to continue Covid-19 immunisation drive

Since January this year, Pune has been able to administer over 25 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, but the civic administration is helpless when it comes to receiving a regular supply. Last week, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) received 64,000 vaccine doses and on Tuesday this week they got 18,000 doses. There has been no supply for the last two days and most of the 200 vaccination centres are now awaiting fresh stock to carry out the immunisation drive.

PMC’s Immunisation Officer Suryakant Deokar told The Indian Express that of the 25 lakh vaccine doses administered, at least 8 lakh were second-dose shots. Now a sizeable number of beneficiaries who had received the first dose three months ago have registered for the second dose. “We are dependent on the state for supply of vaccine doses,” Deokar said.

Private hospitals, meanwhile, have witnessed low footfall as they offer only paid vaccinations. Dr H K Sale, Executive Director of Noble Hospital in Pune, said the hospital has a stock of 12,000-14,000 vaccine doses, but few takers. “Vaccination is very slow and people are not turning up at the hospital,” he said.

Dr Sale is, however, optimistic that more people would turn up as a large number of beneficiaries are set to receive the second dose of the vaccine by mid-August. “We will wait before procuring more doses though,” he said.

It has been a bigger challenge for smaller establishments to procure vaccine doses. Dr Sanjay Patil, Chairman of the Pune chapter of the Hospital Board of India, said a joint order from more than 30 small and medium-sized hospitals for one lakh doses was rejected in June this year and the reduction in immediate supply has hit them harder. Only 12 such hospitals have vaccines in stock and they may also rethink before procuring more doses.