Vaccination at three centres for 18-44 age group today, all other centres shut

A day after it decided to postpone the vaccinations of those between 18-44 years of age, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to go ahead with the drive from today (May 1). However, the vaccination drive will be conducted only at three centres and all other centres will remain shut on Saturday.

“The drive will be conducted only at three centres in the industrial city. And it will given only to those who have registered themselves on Cowin app. It will not be for those who walk in at the centre,” said PCMC additional chief Dr Pavan Salve. “This will be like a trial run to prepare for the future vaccinations of those in the age group of 18-44 years,” he added.

The three centres where the vaccination drive will be held are: New Bhosarihospital, New Jijamata hospital and Premlok Park clinic. The vaccinations will start at 11 am today.

On Friday, due to non-availability of vaccine stock, the PCMC had run only nine vaccination centre and had already made up its mind not to carry on with vaccination at any of its centres from Saturday or May 1. However, after Chief Minister’s directives, the PCMC late last evening announced that it will hold vaccination only for those between the ages of 18-44 years.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

“We have received some 600 doses. Each centre will get 200 doses. We will hold three sessions,” said Dr Varsha Dange, who is incharge of PCMC’s vaccination programme.

Dr Dange said on Friday, they have received 5,000 doses of the vaccines. “However, since we ran out of stock in day time, we closed down our 9 centres by 3 pm,” he said. Outside the centres, there were long queues of citizens who had to return home disappointed.

“However, we will not carry on with vaccinations for those above the age of 45 years at any of our centres on Saturday. A call regarding the running the centres will be taken depending upon the availability of the vaccine stock,” she said. Pimpri-Chinchwad has 91 centres. Of these, 64 are run by PCMC while 27 are run by private hospitals. So far, over three lakh citizens have been vaccinated.

Meanwhile, in another order, the PCMC commissioner said there will be no flag hoisting programme on the occasion of Maharashtra Day today. “We have received instructions from the Maharashtra Government to organise the Maharashtra programmes on May in a simple way to contain spread of the virus and break the chain of transmission,” he said. The government has said the flag hoisting for Pune district will be held only at Pune divisional commissionerate. “Officials said ensure that no flag hoisting takes places at PCMC headquarters and any of its offices,” Patil has directed.