Vaccination for those above 45 resumes in Pimpri-Chinchwad, civic body seeks help from police to avoid overcrowding

Vaccination for those above 45 years of age resumed in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Friday with the municipal corporation seeking help from the police to avoid overcrowding at the centres. The inoculation drive was suspended on Thursday due to unavailability of vaccines.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has also decided to provide vaccines to senior citizens and people who are bed-ridden at their residences.

The PCMC health department said on Friday that only those above 45 years of age will get their first or second dose of the Covishield vaccine. The jabs will be given at PCMC-run Yamunanagar hospital, Savitribail Phune school, Bhosari, New Jijamata hospital, Acharya Atre auditorium, Khinswara hospital, Thergaon, New Akurdi hospital, Ahilyadevi Holkar school, Sangvi between 10 am and 5 pm. Every centre will inoculate 150 beneficiaries.

The PCMC administration has also imposed restrictions at all vaccination centres to avoid overcrowding.

As per the directives, no one other than the beneficiaries will be allowed within 100 metres of a vaccination centre. One assistant can accompany senior citizens and differently-abled persons. A priority list should also be drawn up for vaccination. Differently-abled people should be given the jabs first, then senior citizens, second dose beneficiaries followed by those taking the first dose. This should be done every day, Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil said.

Also, a board should be put up mentioning whether Covishield or Covaxin dose will be given on a certain day, the directive read.

“The decision has been taken to avoid unnecessary crowding and inconvenience caused to beneficiaries over receiving the first and second dose of the vaccine,” Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil said. The PCMC chief added that they have also sought the help of the police to maintain law and order during the drive.

Patil said differently-abled citizens would be provided wheelchairs. “Those who can’t register online should be guided through the process. This should be done at the zonal office,” he added.

Patil informed that those who cannot travel to the vaccination centres would get their shots at home. “Among them include elderly citizens and people who are bed-ridden. However, for this, they should be registered on the ‘Me Jababdar’ app,” he added.