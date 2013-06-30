Vacant seats in 25% RTE quota will not be filled with non-EWS students

In a move to boost implementation of the Right to Education Act 2009,the Primary Education Department has decided that this year onwards,if any of the 25 per cent seats for economically weaker sections (EWS) is vacant,it would not be filled with students from other than EWS.

As per the RTE Act,25% of the seats in the entry level class of a school are reserved for students belonging to economically weaker sections of society.

Till last year,if,by the start of the academic year,the school does not get enough admissions in the EWS category,the remaining seats were given to other students. This time onwards,vacant seats in schools are to be left vacant if the school is unable to get students of EWS category to fill 25% reserved quota, said Mahavir Mane,Director,Primary Education.

But principals are not happy as they have no idea how they are supposed to get EWS students to fill the 25% quota. They are also apprehensive as to how the school will make up for the monetary losses if total intake is not met.

But Mane thinks the move will benefit students in the long run.

Principals are supposed to get EWS students. The reimbursement for EWS students will depend upon number of students admitted, said Mane.

Seats will remain vacant for the entire year. Even if an EWS student turns up for admission in March,the school is bound to give admission and cannot turn back the student citing term end, added Mane.

