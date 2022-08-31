Uttar Pradesh sees driest June-to-August period in 122 years

Uttar Pradesh has experienced its driest June-to-August period in 122 years in 2022. Since June 1, the state has received 332.6mm rainfall – 44 per cent below normal this year.

This year, UP’s July rainfall stood at 148.1mm against a normal of 238.6mm. The rainfall recorded in August over the state was 139.7mm as compared to 219mm, which is considered normal.

August rainfall this year was the sixth lowest recorded since 1901, monthly rainfall data for UP maintained by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated.

In fact, five of the driest June-to-August period for UP were recorded only in the last four decades. These included 1987 (349.3mm), 2009 (365mm), 1996 (392mm) and 2014 (394.3mm).

Uttar Pradesh records an average seasonal rainfall of about 696mm. Of the monsoon season’s total rainfall, July accounts for 34 per cent followed by August – about 31 per cent.

The monsoon this year has been particularly poor over Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand, Manipur, Tripura and Gangetic West Bengal as well.

In August this year, Bihar received 170.1mm rainfall, which was its 10th most dry figure since 1901, the IMD data stated. Over Bihar, five of the most deficient August months in the past were recorded during 2019 (134.8mm), 2016 (144mm), 1975 (154mm), 1964 (157.7mm) and 1971 (154.9mm). With 477.2mm rainfall received between June and August, this period’s rainfall was the third lowest over Bihar after 1972 (375mm) and 2010 (466.6mm), IMD data stated.

The monsoon trough, its position and absence and movement of synoptic systems, such as low pressure and depressions, along the foothills of Himalayas are being stated among the main reasons why Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand have remained dry this season.

“The monsoon trough remained to the south of its normal positions for several days. UP, Bihar and neighbourhood areas benefit only when the trough remains to the north of its normal position. There have been no typical monsoon active-break phases so far,” said M Rajeevan, former secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), and an expert on Indian monsoons.

With the kharif-sowing window having closed in mid-August, the total sown area has shown a sharp drop this year.

Rice-cultivated area fell by 30 per cent as it dropped from 374.63 lakh hectares (lakh ha) to 343.70 lakh ha between August 18, 2021 and the same period this year. Pulses reported a drop in sown acreage by 7 per cent for the same period. These have been compensated by the increased sowing of coarse cereals, the kharif sowing acreage data provided by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics, Department of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, said.

Shortfall in rice cultivation was reported from Jharkhand (11.40 lakh ha), West Bengal (6.31 lakh ha), Bihar (3.41 lakh ha), Odisha (2.78 lakh ha), UP (2.78 lakh ha), Chhattisgarh (2.37 lakh ha), Madhya Pradesh (1.67 lakh ha) and Telangana (1.22 lakh ha) till August 18.

Jharkhand, which has recorded 585.6mm rainfall so far, saw its second driest June-to-August rainfall in 122 years. The driest June-to-August months for the state were in 2010, when it received 439mm rainfall.

At the end of three months of the ongoing summer monsoon, Manipur emerged as the most rain-deficient state. Since June 1, Manipur has received 461mm rainfall — a deficit by 45 per cent. Delhi and Tripura ended with 31 per cent and 29 per cent rainfall deficit, respectively, as on August 31.

It is also important to note that since 2019, August rainfall over UP, Jharkhand and Manipur have ended below normal. In Bihar, rainfall in August stood at 19 per cent and 17 per cent in excess during 2020 and 2021, respectively.

The monsoon variability this year is stark as 30 out of the 36 states/ Union Territories have received either normal or above rainfall, as on August 31.

The commencement of September also means the approaching monsoon withdrawal from the extreme north-western parts of the country. This year, the monsoon retreat is likely to commence sometime during the September 1–7 week, the IMD has said in its extended range predictions issued on August 25. This could mean that UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Manipur, Delhi and Tripura would end up being rain-deficient this season.

“With such huge rainfall deficits in August, it is highly unlikely that rainfall over UP, Bihar and other states can recover to normal during the remaining days of the season,” said a senior IMD official.