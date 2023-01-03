Use of camera drones prohibited in 2-km radius of G20 Working Group meeting venues

Pune City Police on Monday issued prohibitory orders on the use of camera drones from January 10 to 20 in a 2-km radius of Senapati Bapat Road and Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), where Working Group Meetings of G20 will be held. Pune will host an Infrastructure Working Group Meeting on January 16 and 17.

An order issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Raja Ramaswami stated that nearly 200 delegates from 29 countries and 15 international bodies will be attending G20 meetings in the city. These delegates will be staying at the JW Marriot Hotel on Senapati Bapat Road and will attend the events, to be held at the SPPU and other venues. The order reads, “The possibility of use of drones by anti-social elements for disturbing law and order cannot be ruled out. The use of drones for a 2-km radii of Senapati Bapat Road and SPPU will be strictly prohibited between January 10 and 20.”

The order — issued under Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, Section 144 — states that anyone found using camera drones in these demarcated areas during this period can be prosecuted under IPC Section 188. CrPC Section 144 empowers public officials to issue orders in urgent cases preempting any law and order issue, while IPC Section 188 pertains to disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant.