Use discarded waste for tarring of roads: Maharashtra govt

To reuse the discarded plastic that will pile up once the plastic ban comes into effect on Saturday, Maharashtra government has decided to make the use of such plastic mandatory for tarring of roads.

In a government resolution, the state Public Works Department said the decision to ban plastic will help reduce the damage to environment, but it will also lead to the accumulation of discarded plastic. “The Union government has realised that if the plastic waste is used in the dry process for tarring of roads, then it helps improve the quality of roads at a low cost. The Centre has been urging the use of plastic waste in tarring of roads,” it said.

The state government said the Central Road Research Institute, under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, has also confirmed that the use of plastic waste in a specific quantity for tarring of roads has improved the quality of roads and reduced expenditure. “… Plastic waste or industrially recycled plastic would be used in tarring of all old state highways and district roads, as well as the new planned roads,” stated the resolution.

