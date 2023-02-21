US Consulate praises waste pickers’ model in Pune

A TEAM from the US Consulate General Mumbai, led by Mike Hankey, Consul General, visited the waste management facility managed by SWaCH waste picker women at the National Chemical Laboratory’s residential colony last week. The purpose of the visit was to study the globally recognised waste picker-led SWaCH Model.

During the meeting, Hankey and his team interacted with waste pickers to understand the decentralised waste management system built by them in association with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) over the past 15 years. The waste pickers demonstrated their material recovery work that diverts 200 tonnes of recyclables from landfill every day. Waste pickers also showcased the composting setup managed by them.

In his interaction with waste pickers, Hankey said, “It was delightful meeting women waste pickers in Pune and seeing the incredible work they are doing. I would love to continue to learn about waste pickers and marginalised communities in India.”

The US Consulate has been supporting organisations that have put sincere efforts towards environment conservation and climate justice while empowering women and youth.

The micro-entrepreneurial essence of SWaCH model was once again highlighted as the interaction shed light on the work of thousands of empowered women bringing dignity to their lives and profession.

The cooperative is known for its reliable, transparent, sustainable and cost-effective PMC-SWaCH model while protecting the livelihoods and dignity of waste pickers. The integration of waste pickers has led to savings of Rs 21 crore through waste diversion and Rs 92 crore in manpower costs. Nearly 70% of SWaCH waste pickers are women from marginalised communities. The micro-entrepreneurial model helps women build their livelihood, independence and better future for the next generation.

Suman More, chairperson, SWaCH said, “We feel proud to present a women-led organisation and recycling initiatives to US Consulate General. He interacted with us and asked really interesting questions about our work and life.”