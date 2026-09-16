US-based Pune engineer builds AI app for visually impaired readers

Pune-based Seema Kharad, a school topper in Class X and Class XII, wanted to pursue further studies, for which she needed access to higher-education reference books. The problem was not finding these books; it was reading them.

Kharad, who is visually impaired, found that few higher-education reference books are available in Braille. Despite being a brilliant student, she was completely dependent on others to record chapters from books or read out handwritten class notes and PDFs.

“Around this time, I was in the US, running various personal experiments on how Artificial Intelligence and Large Language Models could be used safely and effectively to make a positive contribution to society. Seema is a family friend and I got to know of her struggles,” says Yogen Prashant Ghodke, a Computer Science Engineering graduate from M.E.S. Wadia College of Engineering, Pune. He moved to the US for his postgraduation in Computer Science at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, graduating in 2024.