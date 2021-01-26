US-based IT firm donates computer lab to govt school

The school has been given 10 laptops and desktops to set up its computer lab.

At a time when online learning has become a must and digital literacy is regarded as being essential due to the Covid-19 pandemic, donations by companies to schools in rural areas, especially government schools, have been significant in the latter’s continued functionality.

A recent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative in this regard was taken by ‘Emerge360’, a US-based IT firm that helped set up a computer laboratory at the Zilla Parishad school in Donje, Haveli, located in the outskirts of Pune. The school has been given 10 laptops and desktops to set up its computer lab.

“The computer lab set up with the help of ‘Emerge360’ will enable our students to join the digital world. While private schools are equipped with computer labs, government schools like ours have to wait for years due to the shortage of funds. I believe more companies should come forward to bridge the digital divide and help students in rural and remote areas to get virtually connected with the world,” said school principal Meenakshi Nifadkar.

Shriram Dhotre, the firm’s spokesperson, said that the company had decided to help this school as students in the area come from low-income groups and the school could not afford to have computers for each class. The US-based IT solution provider plans on reaching out to more schools across India, donating 10 desktop and laptop computers every month, which cannot afford to set up their own computer labs.