Urologist Dr Shivadeo Bapat passes away at 88

Noted Urologist Dr Shivadeo S Bapat, 88, passed away on Saturday. He was one of the Founder Trustees of Maharashtra Medical Foundation, Pune.

After completing his Post Graduation in Surgery from B J Medical College in Pune, Bapat had gone to England to pursue his specialisation course. On his return, he started work at B J Medical College and Sassoon Hospital as an Honorary Professor of Surgery and Urology. During this period, he established an advanced Urology Department at MMF’s Ratna Memorial Hospital.

Bapat was also honoured with the Dr B C Roy Award — one of the highest honours that can be achieved by a doctor in India. He is survived by his wife, son, daughter-in-law, daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren.