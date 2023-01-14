scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

Upset after quarrel, man made hoax call on bomb at Pune railway station; arrested

Officers identified the suspect as Govind Mande, 38, a native of Parbhani district who currently resides at Shivshambhu Nagar on the Katraj Kondhwa road in Pune.

On Saturday morning, the Pune City police control room received a call from a man who claimed that the railway station will be bombed by terrorists. (File)
Upset after quarrel, man made hoax call on bomb at Pune railway station; arrested
A man was arrested Saturday for making a hoax call alerting officials of a bomb attack at Pune railway station, police said.

Officers identified the suspect as Govind Mande, 38, a native of Parbhani district who currently resides at Shivshambhu Nagar on the Katraj Kondhwa road in Pune. On Saturday morning, the Pune City police control room received a call from a man who claimed that the railway station will be bombed by terrorists, following which security was beefed up at the station and a search was launched for the person who made the phone call.

Probe revealed that the call was made by Mande, who was travelling on a train and had a quarrel with some people, who looked like policemen, at Manmad. He was soon nabbed from Manmad. Officers said they are in the process of lodging the First Information Report (FIR) in the case.

Shrikant Dhivare, Superintendent of Pune Railway Police, said, “Mande was angry because the train halted for more time at Manmad railway station and he had an argument with some passengers. So he made a hoax bomb call. Mande has been working as a watchman in the Katraj area for the last one month.”

First published on: 14-01-2023 at 13:49 IST
