Upset over MNS flag with ‘Rajmudra’, Sambhaji Brigade complains to police

The Pune unit of Sambhaji Brigade has submitted a police complaint to stop the MNS from “misusing the Rajmudra” embossed on the party’s new flag, which was unveiled by its chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday. The Maratha Kranti Morcha has also strongly opposed the use of ‘Rajmudra’ by the MNS.

The Sambhaji Brigade has argued that the Rajmudra was an administrative seal created and used by Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji and it could not be used by political parties or any other organisation or individual in any manner. “The Rajmudra was used by Chhatrapati Shivaji on official letters. It was the administrative seal of the Shivaji era. If a letter had the Rajmudra on it, it was considered an official letter,” said Santosh Shinde, president of the Sambhaji Brigade’s Pune unit.

