Upset at losing job, man kills wife and one-year-old son, hangs self: Pune police

The incident was reported to police by Hanumant's father Daryappa Shinde, who stays with the family, along with Hanumant's younger brother Somnath.

A 38-year-old man allegedly strangled to death his 28-year-old wife and killed his one year-old-son by slitting his throat, before dying by suicide in their house in Pune on Sunday. Police said that the man, who used to work as a tempo driver, was upset over loss of employment.

The incident took place in Kadam Wasti area near Loni Kalbhor. Police have identified the deceased as Hanumant Shinde, his wife Pradnya and son Shivtej. Hanumant and Pradnya have two more children, Prathmesh (7) and Ishwari (5).

As per the FIR filed by Hanumant’s father, he, along with Prathmesh and Ishwari, were in the drawing room of their house while Hanumant, Pradnya and Shivtej were in the bedroom. He left the house around 11 am on Sunday to get some betel leaves and returned half-an-hour later. For a long time after that, the bedroom door remained locked.

Till afternoon, Daryappa thought they must be resting but later he started to get worried. Subsequently, other family members were called and Somnath also came home. After around 8 pm, the police were informed.

When the police team managed to open the door, they found Hanumant hanging from a ceiling fan hook. Both Pradnya and Shivtej were found dead. Their bodies were later taken for post-mortem.

Senior Inspector Rajendra Mokashi of Loni Kalbhor police station said, “Primary probe suggests that Hanumant strangled his wife to death, killed his son by slitting his throat with a knife and later died by suicide by hanging.”

Assistant Commissioner of Police Kalyan Vidhate said, “Based on the father’s FIR and our probe, it seems that Hanumant, who used to work as a driver in goods-carrying tempos, was out of work for some time. He had also been having fights with his wife because of it. He seems to have taken the extreme step because of frustration over loss of employment. Further probe is on.”