Upset over denial of council nomination, Pimpri Cong chief quits, party rejects it

Pimpri-Chinchwad Congress president Sachin Sathe

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Congress has suffered another setback. Upset over denial of nomination to the State Legislative Council, Pimpri-Chinchwad Congress president Sachin Sathe has resigned from the post. Congress state chief Balasaheb Thorat, however, rejected his resignation letter.

“I have resigned from the post of president of the party. Along with me some other party leaders have also resigned from their posts,” said Sathe.

Sathe, however, said after he met Thorat he was told to continue in the post. “When I submitted my resignation to our state party chief, he asked me not to resign and continue. He said the party needed a leader like him and, therefore, I should continue in the post,” he said.

“My resignation letter is with our state chief. He has to take the final call,” he said. Sathe said he also received a call from former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan “who was taken aback by my resignation”.

Sathe said he was expecting a nomination to the council. “However, I was not nominated by the party. Last time also, same thing happened. I was promised a nomination and then at the last minute, it was denied,” he said.

“For years now, the Congress has been down in the dumps in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Currently, we do not have a single corporator in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. We do not have power, it is very difficult to help the party grow. Had I got MLC’s post last time, it would have helped me in pushing the growth of the party. Last time, I was ignored and even this time, they have ignored me,” he said.

Denying that he was slated to join the BJP, Sathe said, “Congress is in my blood. My ideology is of Congress. I joined Congress when I was a student. At one point of time, I was in race for party’s top youth wing post along with Rajiv Satav. Even state spokesperson Sachin Sawant is my junior…..Why would I leave Congress? There were offers from other parties in the past, but as I said Congress runs in my blood, I am not quitting the party. But I am expecting justice from the party leadership.”

