No correction window, tighter eligibility: Pune aspirants respond to UPSC changes

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the long-awaited notification for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026 on February 4, after a delay from its originally planned release in the second week of January. An updated notification issued on February 6 incorporated several new rules, marking significant procedural changes in the application and eligibility process.

The notification invites applications for around 933 vacancies across the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and other Group A and B central services. The Preliminary examination is scheduled for May 24, 2026, while the Main examination will begin from August 21, 2026. The last date to submit the online application is February 24.

One of the key changes is the introduction of a four-stage online application system aimed at enhancing security and permanence. The process begins with account creation, followed by the generation of a Universal Registration Number (URN), which will serve as a one-time, lifetime identifier for candidates. The URN cannot be changed retrospectively, and any modification will apply only to future examinations. This is followed by submission of the Common Application Form (CAF) and, finally, the examination-specific form.

To curb fraud and identity-related discrepancies, UPSC has made live photo capture mandatory during the CAF stage. The uploaded photograph must match the live-captured image. Signature upload norms have also been tightened, requiring exactly three signatures on a single white page using only black ink. Errors in photographs or signatures will lead to outright rejection of the application and may invite disciplinary action.

In a major procedural shift, the commission has done away with the correction window altogether. There will be no provision to withdraw, edit or revise the application after submission, and category changes are not permitted. Aspirants have been advised to verify all details carefully before submission, treating the application form with the same seriousness as an examination answer sheet.

Aspirants in Pune have expressed mixed reactions to these changes, particularly the removal of the correction window and new restrictions on re-attempts by already selected candidates.

On the elimination of the correction window, Akash Kamble (26), an aspirant, said, “The removal of the correction window feels unfair. UPSC is not just an exam it represents opportunity for candidates from every corner of India. The application form is long and technical, and even a small, genuine mistake can cost someone a year. A correction window wasn’t a loophole, it was a genuine safeguard. Taking it away adds unnecessary pressure to an already demanding journey of civil services.”

The notification also introduces stricter eligibility rules for candidates already selected through earlier examinations. Those appointed to the IAS or IFS through a previous CSE and still in service will be completely ineligible to appear in CSE-2026, even if their appointment takes place after the Preliminary examination. They will not be allowed to write the Main examination or be considered for allocation from CSE-2026.

Candidates appointed to the IPS through an earlier CSE may appear in CSE-2026 but cannot opt for IPS again. For candidates allocated to the IPS or any Group ‘A’ central service through CSE-2026, a one-time improvement attempt has been allowed in CSE-2027, along with exemption from training. If such candidates neither join training nor avail of the exemption, their 2026 allocation will stand cancelled. Detailed rules also govern scenarios involving appearance in CSE-2027 after exemption, including choices between allocations and consequences of non-joining, effectively limiting further attempts without resignation.

Welcoming these curbs, Gauri Gomase (24), a UPSC aspirant, said, “I genuinely feel this is a positive decision by UPSC. For many first time aspirants, one fair chance means everything. When already selected candidates re enter the process, it quietly reduces opportunities for those still waiting for their first selection. This rule may limit choices for some, but it protects the hopes of thousands who are preparing honestly for civil services. I think this decision brings a sense of balance and fairness to the exam.”

Additional security measures include mandatory face authentication at examination centres, with Aadhaar-based verification strongly recommended to ensure smoother processing.

Reflecting on the overall rigor of the new process, Pramod Kedar (28), another aspirant, said, “Filling the UPSC CSE 2026 form feels unusually long and mentally exhausting. Every step demands attention, and there’s constant fear of making even a small mistake. I understand why it’s this strict. These layers of verification, live photo capture, and no-correction rules are meant to stop manipulation and ensure fairness. If the system is tough at the form stage itself, maybe it’s preparing us for the responsibility the service demands.”