Uproar in PCMC panel meeting: members damage landline phones, glass tables

The PCMC Standing Committee meeting on Wednesday witnessed pandemonium and ugly scenes as members close to BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap tried to stall proceedings over the approval given by the state government to the construction of two roads in Wakad area.

As soon as the meeting started in the standing committee hall at PCMC headquarters, four members who belong to the Jagtap camp demanded an adjournment, protesting against the approval given two roads in Wakad. The members asked Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar why he had given a positive report to the state government about the two roads. The PCMC chief said he will submit his reply to the committee within seven days.

Committee chairman Santosh Londhe, however, insisted that the meeting should continue. The four members also tried to ask Londhe about how the road works were approved. Londhe responded that they should ask BJP leaders about it. While the members belonging to Jagtap camp tried to stall the proceedings, members close to BJP leader Mahesh Landge, president of the party’s Pimpri-Chinchwad unit, wanted the meeting to continue. This led to verbal exchanges between the two groups.

Shiv Sena member Rahul Kalate said the members who were creating ruckus tore files kept on Londhe’s table, and smashed landline phone and the glass table. They also allegedly manhandled the security personnel. “Every attempt was made by the members to stall the meeting. As a result, only the first meeting was held while three others were cancelled,” he said.

