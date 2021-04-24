Upmarket areas of Pimpri-Chinchwad emerge as Covid-19 hostspots

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation officials keep vigil on whether people are following Covid-19 norms or not. (Express Photo)

The cosmopolitan and upmarket areas of Pimpri-Chinchwad, like Pimple Sudagar, Pimple Gurav and Wakad, have emerged as the new Covid-19 hotspots in the district.

As many as 91 co-operative residential housing societies have been sealed in these areas which fall under “D” zonal office of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

The area has registered four deaths in two families — two brothers and a man and his son-in-law —leading to imposition of stricter measures.

In fact, the “D” zonal office has the highest number of active Covid-19 cases at 4,350 followed by the “G” division, with 3,750 cases, and “B” with 3,300.

People, who come from outside the city and work at Hinjewadi IT park, mostly reside in the Pimple Saudagar, Pimple Gurav and Wakad areas.

Sushma Shinde, who heads the “D” zonal office of PCMC, said Covid-19 cases have been rising from February end when there was no restriction on movement of people. “After the imposition of curbs, the cases have not surged like it did in the past,” she added.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Shinde informed that they had set up as many as 1,500 micro containment zones — the highest in the industrial city. “The containment zones have now come down to around 500 which shows that active cases have gone down,” she added.

In all, 91 residential societies remain sealed in areas under “D” zones, most of which are in the Pimple Saudagar, Pimple Gurav and Wakad areas, Shinde informed.

Shinde added that in these societies, only people who are associated with emergency services or have a medical emergency are allowed to go out.

“Any society which has more than five cases is sealed,” she said. Shinde further added that they have also increased testing and are taking action against those found violating Covid norms.

Pimple Saudagar corporator Nana Kate said, “One of the reasons behind the spike in positive cases is awareness among people. If one person tests positive, 20 or more people who have come in touch with him/her should get tested immediately.”

The “G” zonal office, which has the second highest number of cases, includes areas like Pimpri, Rahatni and Thergaon. “Besides increased testing, we are targetting super spreaders like shopkeepers, vegetable vendors and hawkers,” said Srinivas Dangat who heads the “G” division office.