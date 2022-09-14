scorecardresearch
UP sadhus beaten up in Maharashtra’s Sangli district on suspicion of being child lifters

An FIR was lodged at the Umadi police station Wednesday morning and the Sangli police have so far arrested seven persons.

A group of four Sadhus hailing from Uttar Pradesh (UP) were badly beaten by the local residents of Lavangi village in Jat taluka of Sangli district in Maharashtra on Tuesday morning. (Express Photo)

A group of four sadhus hailing from Uttar Pradesh were thrashed by the local residents of Lavangi village in Jat taluka of Sangli district in Maharashtra Tuesday morning on suspicion of being child lifters.

An FIR was lodged at the Umadi police station Wednesday morning and the Sangli police have so far arrested seven persons. The police identified the sadhus as Nemchand Nath Gosavi, Raju Gosavi, Pappu Gosavi and Premshankar Gosavi.

The police said four of them had gone to Karnataka for pilgrimage in a car. From Karnataka, they were heading towards the temple place of Pandharpur via Sangli district. Around 10.30 am, Tuesday, they stopped at Lavangi village in Jat to ask the direction of Pandharpur Road.

A youngster, who saw the sadhus, felt they resembled the members of a gang kidnapping children, about whom he had seen in a video on social media. The youngster then informed more villagers about the sadhus and soon, a mob started thrashing them. Some even rained blows with leather belts.

A team from the Umadi police station rushed to the spot and rescued the sadhus and took them to a hospital for treatment. After their treatment, the sadhus left for their journey without lodging any police complaint, saying “Bhagwan unko saja dega (God will punish them).” However, a video of the sadhus being beaten up went viral on social media, causing ripples in social and political circles of the state.

Director General of Police Rajinsh Seth ordered an inquiry into this incident. Sangli police then initiated a probe and lodged an offence against about 25 persons involved in the incident. “We have so far arrested seven persons in this case. The probe has revealed that the villagers had attacked the sadhus due to misunderstanding. Further investigation is on,” said Dikshit Gedam, superintendent of Sangli.

The police have identified the arrested accused as Amsiddha Sargar, Lahu Lokhande, Nagraj Pawar, Sagar Tambe, Ramesh Koli, Sachin Birajdar and Shivaji Sargar.

Senior police officials, including additional superintendent Manisha Dubule, visited the crime scene Wednesday and the police identified the accused persons from the videos of the incident that went viral on social media.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 09:20:24 pm
