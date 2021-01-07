Untimely January rain over Pune and Nashik to continue till Jan 9

Till 5.30 pm on Thursday, Nashik city reported 6 mm rain, making it only the third wet January day here since 2010. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

Pune city and neighbouring areas have reported light rainfall since Thursday afternoon. Thunderstorm activity was also reported at Nashik, Mahabaleshwar and Raigad districts during the evening hours.

Usually, Pune does not receive rain during the winter months of January, and Wednesday’s spell was an unwelcome one for the farming community here. Since 2010, Pune city has recorded rainfall traces (less than one mm) only twice in January — in 2010 (0.7mm) and 2004 (0.1mm), making this year’s rainfall exceptional for the city.

Till 5.30 pm on Thursday, Nashik city reported 6 mm rain, making it only the third wet January day here since 2010.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cloudy skies and light rainfall till Saturday over interior Maharashtra and Konkan under the influence of active weather systems over Maharashtra.

A trough running between coastal Karnataka and Maharashtra, along with another trough between east Arabian Sea and North Madhya Maharashtra, have together made the weather conducive for thunderstorms in January, said Met officials.

The districts which will continue to experience light showers and lightning till January 9 include Pune, Thane, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Dhule, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Satara and Kolhapur.