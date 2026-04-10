How the unseen cost of your food delivery box is linked to the war in the Middle East

Since customers already pay a small amount for packaging while getting food delivered, it seems unfeasible to restaurants to increase the rates. (Photo: Freepik)

The restaurant industry, which is already struggling from the shortage of LPG cylinders, has a new obstacle – the rising cost of packaging. The restaurant industry is a major consumer of packaging. What is the link between the Gulf of Hormuz and the delicacy prepared by your favourite eatery? Here’s a clue: the plastic used by restaurants is a petroleum product.

Saili Jahagirdar, President of the Pune Chapter of the National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI), says that vendors have handed restaurants revised bills for packaging. “Those food-grade black coloured boxes that are used by most restaurants to pack curries, starters or gravies– all the rates have gone up by 10 to 15 per cent. We need thick polythene bags as bin liners in the restaurants where 20-30 kg of trash is generated. Their costs have gone up. Cling films, which we use a lot in the kitchen, and even in our refrigerators, are more expensive now,” says Jahagirdar.