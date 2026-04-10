How the unseen cost of your food delivery box is linked to the war in the Middle East

A surge in plastic prices, linked to global supply chains, is now squeezing restaurants

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneUpdated: Apr 10, 2026 01:02 PM IST
plastic food boxSince customers already pay a small amount for packaging while getting food delivered, it seems unfeasible to restaurants to increase the rates. (Photo: Freepik)
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The restaurant industry, which is already struggling from the shortage of LPG cylinders, has a new obstacle – the rising cost of packaging. The restaurant industry is a major consumer of packaging. What is the link between the Gulf of Hormuz and the delicacy prepared by your favourite eatery? Here’s a clue: the plastic used by restaurants is a petroleum product.

Saili Jahagirdar, President of the Pune Chapter of the National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI), says that vendors have handed restaurants revised bills for packaging. “Those food-grade black coloured boxes that are used by most restaurants to pack curries, starters or gravies– all the rates have gone up by 10 to 15 per cent. We need thick polythene bags as bin liners in the restaurants where 20-30 kg of trash is generated. Their costs have gone up. Cling films, which we use a lot in the kitchen, and even in our refrigerators, are more expensive now,” says Jahagirdar.

Since customers already pay a small amount for packaging while getting food delivered, it seems unfeasible to restaurants to increase the rates. There will be a backlash from customers and even online platforms do not like it. “Moreover, increasing the bill amount means that the restaurant has to pay higher commission to the online platform,” says Jahagirdar, about a Catch-22 situation.

In the office of one of the country’s top packaging suppliers to the FMCG industry a Business Development Executive says that prices of raw material have increased 60-70 per cent. According to him, packaging involves procuring a lot of the material, such as plastic granules, which come via the Strait of Hormuz. The plastic granules are melted and turned into the film that becomes the packet for products. Packaging manufacturing firms get these granules from companies that make these.

Earlier, the cost used to be around Rs 95 per kg of raw material, now companies are billed around Rs 170 per kg. The company maintains a stock of 25-30 tonnes every day.

The films are bought by other, smaller companies that design and print the packaging with the branding of FMCG, pharma, automobile giants. They started to feel the impact gradually. A printing firm says that prices increased 10 per cent in the beginning, then another 10 per cent. “A packaging product that you could sell for Rs 250 before has to be priced around Rs 350-380 now,” adds the Sales Manager of a printing firm. “The same granules are used for PET bottles,” he adds.

The demand dipped “but only for a few days” as the manufacturers could not cut down on packaging. “What few people know is that the price of polymers keeps fluctuating and we follow it like the stock market,” says the executive.

Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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