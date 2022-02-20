Unrest in BJP as many PCMC corporators attack party, openly support NCP & Pawar

AHEAD OF civic elections, there is unrest in the ruling BJP in Pimpri-Chinchwad as a number of party corporators are either raising corruption issues in the party-ruled PCMC or openly backing NCP leader Ajit Pawar and his party.

The latest corporator to raise a banner of revolt against BJP is Vasant Borate, who was elected from Moshi-Jadhavwadi area in the 2017 civic elections. Borate recently not only quit the BJP but also spoke up against the party. “I have not received support for development of my area…While working in the party, my self respect has been hurt,” he said.

Earlier, another BJP corporator, Tushar Kamthe, who represents Pimple-Nilakh area, put up flex boards praising Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. “Eight days ago, I had put up boards praising Ajitdada. This is because he had saved Rs 55 crore for PCMC with regard to various civic works,” Kamthe told The Indian Express on Saturday

Kamthe also slammed the party on its official WhatsApp group, where he posted: “When I was raising issues of corruption, everyone else kept quiet…”. “Yes, I posted that message because when I was speaking up against corruption in PCMC, no one supported me…,” he said.

BJP’s Bhosari corporator Ravi Landge quit the party last year after he was denied the post of chairman of the civic standing committee. BJP’s associate corporator from Thergaon Kailas Barne has also withdrawn support to BJP and is headed towards NCP. Pimprigaon corporator Sandeep Waghere, among the most prominent BJP corporators, also attacked the party over the issue of corruption. BJP’s Thergaon corporator Maya Barne’s husband Santosh Barne has recently joined NCP.

Two BJP corporators, Seema Savale and Asha Shendge, have been raising corruption issues in Smart City works for nearly two years. Shendge is upset with the BJP as the party did not back her after she and her supporters, who were protesting against dug up roads in their area, were arrested on the directives of the PCMC commissioner. “… I was also hurt by the fact that the party didn’t fully back me and the women in my area, who were arrested,” he said. Savale said,”It is true that the BJP has not done justice to some corporators. And that’s why they are upset with it. The party should initiate corrective measures ahead of civic polls, otherwise the unrest may spread further.”

BJP, meanwhile, has decided to take a stern view of those who are speaking out against the party and are openly seen supporting the NCP. “Next week, the party will hold a meeting to discuss the issue of corporators revolting against us. We will take appropriate action against them,” BJP’s Pimpri-Chinchwad president Mahesh Landge told The Indian Express.

NCP leader Sanjog Waghere said at least 20-25 BJP corporators will join the party before the civic elections. “Those BJP corporators who are expressing support for NCP will not join us immediately as they may face disqualification. But just before the polls, and before the end of the tenure of the current civic body, they will certainly join us along with 20-25 others,” said Waghere, who is known to be close to Pawar.