scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

‘Unnatural spike’ in pass percentage at SPPU, combined passing formula likely reason

While the difficulty level of the question paper remained the same, it is the Combined Passing decision of the university, taken only for these semester exams, which are being pointed out as the reason for the inflation in numbers.

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), Pune news, Pune city news, Pune, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsAs schools and colleges were finally permitted to resume offline lectures, the administration of SPPU passed a resolution to conduct the examinations in the offline pen-paper mode, similar to how it was being conducted pre-pandemic.

EVEN AS the SPPU became one of only two state universities to hold offline exams in a bid to ‘rationalise’ the results which had inflated unrealistically during the two year Covid period, the idea didn’t seem to have worked. As the results of the semester exams held in June-July are being declared, a clear trend which has emerged is that the results have shown an overall increase in pass percentage by 30 to 40 per cent across different faculties as compared to the same results in the pre-Covid era.

While the difficulty level of the question paper remained the same, it is the Combined Passing decision of the university, taken only for these semester exams, which are being pointed out as the reason for the inflation in numbers. For the last two years, all examinations were being held in an online manner and as a result, the passing percentage across faculties had increased to over 90-95 percent average passing in almost all faculties, raising suspicion over the quality of examinations being conducted as well as concerns of cheating.

More from Pune

As schools and colleges were finally permitted to resume offline lectures, the administration of SPPU passed a resolution to conduct the examinations in the offline pen-paper mode, similar to how it was being conducted pre-pandemic.  “Only two state universities, Amravati University and SPPU, decided to conduct all the examinations offline. The main idea was to maintain the sanctity of examinations,” said Mahesh Kakade, director, examinations and evaluation department, SPPU.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘National List of Essent...Premium
UPSC Key-September 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘National List of Essent...
Eye on the graph, how Himachal Police is working to check crime, NYPD stylePremium
Eye on the graph, how Himachal Police is working to check crime, NYPD style
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: ZatkoPremium
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: Zatko

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 15-09-2022 at 04:09:14 am
Next Story

Attempt to reduce importance of Mumbai and Maharashtra: Sule

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement