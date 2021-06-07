Unlockdown at home with a laugh festival, art exhibition and workshops

Studio Artzone is offering a workshop that covers clay modelling, glass colouring and acrylic colour merging on clay, among other techniques, for participants making mixed media peacock chime. (Representational)

Madhukar Tilloo is considered one of the earliest pioneers of stand-up comedy, long before the genre was born in India. Pune-based Ekpatri Kalakar Parishad has organised a month-long Marathi stand-up comedy festival to salute the life and achievements of Tilloo. Log in to laugh away the gloom. On Facebook Live. Charges: free

Vida Heydari Contemporary has organised an interactive online walkthrough of its current exhibition, Fugitive Dust, led by artist M Pravat and curator Sabih Ahmed. Through live videos, shared screens and insightful conversation with those behind this thought-provoking show, the event attempts to bring Pravat’s art into the safety of your homes. On June 9, 5 pm, on Zoom. Meeting link: 949 0179 7453, passcode: vhc1234

Studio Artzone is offering a workshop that covers clay modelling, glass colouring and acrylic colour merging on clay, among other techniques, for participants making mixed media peacock chime. The workshop is through a recorded video on a private Facebook group. On June 8, 3 pm. Charges: Rs 400. Contact (WhatsApp only) 9822254472

An art session by Activity Skool promises to take young children through the basic techniques using fun and games as an essential medium. The sessions are for children aged 4-7 and 7-10. Sessions are on weekday mornings or evenings and the batch size is five. Charges: Rs 2,000. Contact: 9040041412.