Unlockdown at home with a laugh festival, art exhibition and workshops

June 7, 2021 12:01:04 pm
Madhukar Tilloo is considered one of the earliest pioneers of stand-up comedy, long before the genre was born in India. Pune-based Ekpatri Kalakar Parishad has organised a month-long Marathi stand-up comedy festival to salute the life and achievements of Tilloo. Log in to laugh away the gloom. On Facebook Live. Charges: free
Vida Heydari Contemporary has organised an interactive online walkthrough of its current exhibition, Fugitive Dust, led by artist M Pravat and curator Sabih Ahmed. Through live videos, shared screens and insightful conversation with those behind this thought-provoking show, the event attempts to bring Pravat’s art into the safety of your homes. On June 9, 5 pm, on Zoom. Meeting link: 949 0179 7453, passcode: vhc1234
Studio Artzone is offering a workshop that covers clay modelling, glass colouring and acrylic colour merging on clay, among other techniques, for participants making mixed media peacock chime. The workshop is through a recorded video on a private Facebook group. On June 8, 3 pm. Charges: Rs 400. Contact (WhatsApp only) 9822254472
An art session by Activity Skool promises to take young children through the basic techniques using fun and games as an essential medium. The sessions are for children aged 4-7 and 7-10. Sessions are on weekday mornings or evenings and the batch size is five. Charges: Rs 2,000. Contact: 9040041412.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
