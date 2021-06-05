Maharashtra Unlock: Pune City likely to fall in Level 3; business, citizen movement may be allowed till 5 pm

A campaign at Pune railway station to spread awareness about Covid-19 (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

Late-night Friday, Maharashtra Government issued a notification for a five-level restriction easing plan as per which districts and municipal corporations will be classified into five levels every week which will have varying degree of restrictions and relaxations depending on the Covid-19 positivity rate and occupancy of oxygen-equipped beds.

Local authorities – namely the district collectors and municipal commissioners – will bring out the orders that will then become effective in the respective jurisdiction. For Pune city, PMC is likely to issue the orders on Saturday. However, considering that PMC has a weekly positivity rate of 6.5 per cent positivity and 18.04 per cent oxygenated-bed occupancy, it’s likely to be classified in ‘Level 3’.

As per the notification issued by Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, administrative units falling in Level 3 (those with positivity rate between 5 & 10 per cent) will have the following restrictions and relaxations:

Essential and non-essential shops can operate till 4 pm and movement of citizens will restricted (barring for essential purpose) after 5 pm.

Malls, theatres, and single screens will remain closed.



Restaurants can operate at 50 per cent dining capacity till 4 pm and thereafter be open for only deliveries.

Local trains will operate only for people belonging to the essential services category.

Public places and parks can remain open from 5 am to 9 pm.

Private offices can be open on all days till 4 pm. Government office attendance will be restricted to 50 per cent.

Sports activities will be allowed from 5 am to 9 am and 6 pm to 9 pm. Shooting will be allowed provided there’s a bio bubble and no outside movement will be permitted post 5 pm.Social gatherings will have 50 per cent attendance; marriages can have up to 50 persons and funerals can be attended by a maximum of 20 people.

Society meetings and election rallies can have 50 per cent attendance.

Construction sites will have in situ workers and no labourers will be allowed to step out after 4 pm.

E-commerce activities will be operational.

Salons and gyms will have 50 per cent capacity and clients will be allowed by appointments only.

In public transport, no standing will be permitted. Manufacturing can happen regularly.