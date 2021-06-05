Unlock in Pune Rural: Business, movement likely to be allowed till 5 pm

For areas in Pune district that are outside the limits of Pune and Chinchwad municipal corporations, the district collector is likely to issue the orders by Monday. (File Photo)

Late Friday, the Maharashtra government issued notification for a five-level restriction easing plan. According to the plan, districts and municipal corporations will be classified into five levels every week and will have varying degrees of restrictions and relaxations depending on the Covid-19 positivity rate and occupancy of oxygen-equipped beds.

Local authorities – namely the district collectors and municipal commissioners – will bring out the orders that will then become effective in the respective jurisdiction.

For areas in Pune district that are outside the limits of Pune and Chinchwad municipal corporations, the district collector is likely to issue the orders by Monday. However, considering that Pune District (rural and municipal council areas) has a weekly positivity rate of 13.4 per cent and 31.64 per cent occupancy of oxygen-equipped beds , it is likely to be classified as ‘Level 4’.

“The notification was issued late last night. We will conduct meetings with health officials and others and orders will be issued by Monday,” said Pune Collector Rajesh Deshmukh.

As per the notification issued by Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, administrative units falling in Level 4 (those with positivity rate between above 10 per cent) will have following restrictions and relaxations Monday onwards:

* Movement of citizens will be restricted (barring for essential purpose) after 5 pm on weekdays and weekends.

* Essential shops will be open till 4 pm while non-essentials will remain closed. Malls, theatres, single screens and auditoriums will be closed.

*Restaurants will have only takeaways and parcel service. No dine-in allowed.

*Local trains can be availed only by people belonging to the essential services category.

*Public places and parks will be open from 5 am to 9 pm.

*People belonging to the exempted category will only be allowed in private offices and government offices can operate at 25 per cent capacity.

*Outdoor sports will be allowed from 5 am to 9 pm on weekdays. Shooting will be allowed in bio bubbles.

*Social gatherings will not be allowed and marriages shall not have more than 25 people.

*Moreover, only 20 people will be allowed to attend funerals.

*Meetings of societies and election rallies can be attended by only 50 per cent of the given capacity.

*Construction sites can operate only with in-house labourers. Agricultural activities will be allowed till 4 pm on weekdays.

*E-commerce deliveries of essentials will be allowed. Salons and gyms will be allowed at 50 per cent capacity and only for vaccinated customers.

*In public transport, only 50 per cent of passengers will be allowed. No standing passengers.

*Manufacturing will happen at 50 per cent capacity.

