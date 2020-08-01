Unlock 3.0: Cab services allowed, malls to reopen in Pune on Aug 5

For containment zones, the supply of essential commodities will be allowed from 8 am to 12 noon and 5 pm to 6 pm every day. Outside containment zones, the PMC has extended the relaxations granted by the Central government. (Representational) For containment zones, the supply of essential commodities will be allowed from 8 am to 12 noon and 5 pm to 6 pm every day. Outside containment zones, the PMC has extended the relaxations granted by the Central government. (Representational)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday extended the existing rules of lockdown for a month till August 31, but granted some relaxation by allowing cab services, reopening of malls, and non-teaching activities in educational institutes.

In the order by Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar, there was no mention of whether gymnasiums can reopen. Under the ‘unlockdown’ rules issued by the Centre recently, gymnasiums and yoga institutes can function from August 5.

For containment zones, the supply of essential commodities will be allowed from 8 am to 12 noon and 5 pm to 6 pm every day. Outside containment zones, the PMC has extended the relaxations granted by the Central government. Shops selling essential commodities are allowed to operate from 9 am to 7 pm, while non-essential shops will be allowed to operate on alternate days from 9 am to 7 pm.

“Malls and market complexes have been allowed to reopen from August 5, from 9 am to 7 pm, but the restaurants in such places will not be allowed to serve food… they can provide home delivery services,” stated the order.

E-commerce, home delivery and courier services will continue to operate. Educational institutes have been allowed to operate their offices to prepare e-content, check papers and research work.

Industries, private offices and IT offices will continue to operate as per earlier orders. Workouts and individual sports outdoors have been allowed on certain conditions to ensure sanitsation.

Cab services and private four-wheelers have been allowed to operate with only three passengers apart from the driver, while autorickshaws can run with only two passengers apart from the driver.

Hawkers are allowed to operate from 9 am to 5 pm on city roads, except the main roads, by maintaining a distance of 10 metres, and use of mask and gloves.

The order once again stressed on the importance of using masks and maintaining social distancing in public places. It has also forbidden anyone above 65 years of age, and below 10 years, to leave the house except for emergency purposes.

Hotels, guest houses to open in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar on Friday issued fresh guidelines allowing hotels, lodges and guesthouses to open with 33 per cent occupancy from August 5.

The order also allowed shopping malls and commercial complexes to remain open from 9 am to 7 pm. Shops have also been allowed to remain open from 9 am to 7 pm. “Gyms have not been allowed as the state government has not issued any such guidelines. Similarly, cinema halls and multiplexes will also remain closed,” he said.

