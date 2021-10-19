Union minister visits PMC, praises its efforts to vaccinate residents

Union Minister of State for Health Dr Bharati Pawar on Monday visited the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to review the Covid-19 situation in the city. She lauded the efforts of PMC in scaling up the city’s health infrastructure and taking the initiative to provide life insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh for frontline workers.

“The PMC has done a good job in Covid vaccination as 48 lakh doses have been administered in the city so far and over 1 crore in the district. Its efforts to reach out to local residents have helped cover more citizens in the vaccination drive,” she said.

Pawar also said the Centre’s decisions on vaccine strategy were made on the basis of science, and such decisions would continue to be based on the outcome of studies done by experts in the field of Covid vaccinations for children, the Union minister said related studies have been submitted to the concerned authorities.

“Authorities will study the safety aspect and outcome of the trials on children. Then they will hold discussions within expert groups to decide a strategy on Covid vaccine for children,” said Pawar.

The minister also said there were no discussions about a booster dose of the vaccine as of now. “The present priority is to fully vaccinate all the eligible citizens in the country. Experts will first study the booster dose and then only a strategy will be decided,” she said.