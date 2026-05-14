Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says Palkhi Marg projects to be completed in next 6 months

The Union minister reviewed the Pune-Pandharpur pilgrimage route projects and said the roads would include dedicated pedestrian lanes and green highway features.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readMay 14, 2026 06:36 PM IST
According to the union minister, around 80 per cent of the overall work on both routes has been completed.According to the union minister, around 80 per cent of the overall work on both routes has been completed. (Image: @nitin_gadkari/X)
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Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said the two Palkhi Marg projects linking Pune to Pandharpur are expected to be completed within the next six months. The projects are aimed at improving infrastructure along the annual pilgrimage routes used by lakhs of warkaris travelling to Pandharpur.

Speaking during a review of the projects, Gadkari said he was personally satisfied with the progress of the work, recalling that his mother had once complained to him about the poor condition of the roads during a pilgrimage to Pandharpur and Gangapur.

“I had promised her that I would bring change to these roads. I am happy that I got the opportunity to do this work,” he said.

The Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi Marg NH-965 from Alandi to Pandharpur is 234 km long and passes through Pune, Satara and Solapur districts. Its redevelopment is being carried out at a cost of Rs 7,625 crore in six packages, of which four have been completed so far. “The Dharmapuri to Lonand package is 98 per cent complete, while the Dive Ghat to Hadapsar package is 65 per cent complete,” he said, adding that the redeveloped stretches from Dive Ghat to Lonand, Dharmapuri to Kadus, Kadus to Wakhri, and Wakhri to Mohol are complete.

The Palkhi Marg will bypass the towns of Saswad, Lonand, Phaltan, Natepute, Malshiras and Pandharpur. In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to use less petrol amid the global oil crisis caused by the Iran war, Gadkari travelled by bus to review the work on the Palkhi Margs.

The project includes dedicated lanes for pedestrians participating in the pilgrimage. At Dive Ghat, the road has been widened from two lanes to four. Gadkari said the route also includes railway overbridges, flyovers and 13 bridges. He announced additional works, including a 2-km flyover at Jejuri estimated at Rs 250 crore, a bridge over the Nira river, a 48-km road from Tembhurni to Pandharpur costing Rs 950 crore and a flyover at Tondle village estimated at Rs 100 crore.

The Sant Tukaram Palkhi Marg NH-965G is 130 km long from Patas to Pandharpur, passing through Pune and Solapur districts, and is being redeveloped at a cost of Rs 4,416 crore. The project package from Patas to Baramati is complete, while Indapur to Tondle is 96 per cent complete and Baramati to Indapur is 84 per cent complete. It bypasses the towns of Baramati, Bawda, Akluj and Shripur.

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According to the union minister, around 80 per cent of the overall work on both routes has been completed. He said foot overbridges are being built in densely populated areas to allow local traffic movement and that some of them will include lifts for senior citizens.

The integrated development project has also developed 68 lakes to store 5,268 tmc of water, which will be used for agriculture and the feeding of animals. “These roads will pave the way for economic development of the region,” he said.

Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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