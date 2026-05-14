Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says Palkhi Marg projects to be completed in next 6 months

According to the union minister, around 80 per cent of the overall work on both routes has been completed. (Image: @nitin_gadkari/X)

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said the two Palkhi Marg projects linking Pune to Pandharpur are expected to be completed within the next six months. The projects are aimed at improving infrastructure along the annual pilgrimage routes used by lakhs of warkaris travelling to Pandharpur.

Speaking during a review of the projects, Gadkari said he was personally satisfied with the progress of the work, recalling that his mother had once complained to him about the poor condition of the roads during a pilgrimage to Pandharpur and Gangapur.

“I had promised her that I would bring change to these roads. I am happy that I got the opportunity to do this work,” he said.