IAS couple emptying stadium to walk their dog was shameful: Union minister Anurag Thakur

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Saturday termed the incident where athletes training at the Delhi government-run Thyagraj Stadium were being asked to leave early every day so that then Delhi principal secretary (revenue) Sanjeev Khirwar could walk his dog on the tracks as “shameful”.

Hours after an Indian Express report, the IAS officer was transferred to Ladakh and his wife Rinku Dugga, also an IAS officer, was transferred to Arunachal Pradesh.

“In New Delhi, an IAS couple used to empty the sports stadium to walk their dog in the evening. There can be nothing more shameful than that. After news reports came out, the Delhi government did nothing about it. But Union Home Minister Amit Shah immediately took action and their transfer orders to a remote location were issued. The message was clear, this will not be tolerated,” Thakur said in Pune on Saturday.

Thakur was in Pune for the naming ceremony and inauguration of the Khashaba Jadhav Sports Complex at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).

“It is the athletes who win medals for the country and they were being made to stand outside the stadium while the couple was walking a dog inside. No one should interfere with the training of athletes. There is nothing more shameful,” Thakur said.

After the Indian Express report, the Delhi government immediately issued an order directing all stadiums to remain open till 10 pm.

“Even here, at the 27-acre sports complex which has been inaugurated and the synthetic track which has been created, your faculty can come here to practice sports if they want but please don’t wear slippers and come for a walk on the track. Or even the badminton court. Please ensure that only people wearing non-marking shoes are allowed,” said Thakur.

In his speech, he said that sports grounds should not be allowed to remain idle and competitions should be organised one after the other. Competitions help athletes to judge their training level, he added.

The sports complex that Thakur inaugurated on Saturday is spread across 27 acres and has facilities to accommodate players from multiple disciplines, including wrestling, tennis, kabaddi, kho-kho, badminton, swimming, gymnastics, hockey, football etc.