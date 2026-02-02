Union health budget betrays national health policy promise:Jan Swasthya Abhiyan

"The share of the health budget in the total Union Government budget has declined from 2.26% to 2.07% in this period,” the JSA statement said. (Express photo)

The Jan Swasthya Abhiyan (JSA) (People’s Health Movement- India) has expressed dismay at the Union Budget of 2026-27 for its continued neglect of the health sector.

“This budget lacks an overall policy direction towards increasing the health of the people. The current government thinks that health is only about disease treatments and has done some tinkering to some of the disease-based programmes. There is no appetite to tackle some of the structural issues such as continued under investment in the health system. No emphasis on strengthening primary health care. There is no intent expressed to bring in a Universal health system,” an official statement released by JSA said on Monday.