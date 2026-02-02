Union health budget betrays national health policy promise:Jan Swasthya Abhiyan

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
The Jan Swasthya Abhiyan (JSA) (People’s Health Movement- India) has expressed dismay at the Union Budget of 2026-27 for its continued neglect of the health sector.
“This budget lacks an overall policy direction towards increasing the health of the people. The current government thinks that health is only about disease treatments and has done some tinkering to some of the disease-based programmes. There is no appetite to tackle some of the structural issues such as continued under investment in the health system. No emphasis on strengthening primary health care. There is no intent expressed to bring in a Universal health system,” an official statement released by JSA said on Monday.
“Allocations for health remain inadequate at just 2% of the total budget, with decreased transfers to states and lowered priority for National Health Mission The 2017 National Health Policy had committed to “increase health expenditure by Government as a percentage of GDP, from the existing 1.15% to 2.5 % by 2025.”
Within this, the Centre’s share should have reached 1% of the GDP this year. However, this year’s Union health budget is a mere 0.27% of the GDP, just around one-fourth of the expected level according to the government’s own policy. Over the past five years, the spending by the Union government on Health has remained under 0.3% of the GDP,” according to the statement.
Activists said that the Union government’s spending on health as a percentage of GDP, which increased moderately during the COVID pandemic, has decreased post-pandemic.
“The Union government allocation on health in 2026-27 Union Budget was 1.3% less than what was actually spent in 2020-21, when we take into account the effect of increasing prices. This also means that as a percent of GDP, Union government allocation to health has declined drastically from 0.37% (2020-21 Actual Expenditure) to 0.27% (2026-27 Budget). The share of the health budget in the total Union Government budget has declined from 2.26% to 2.07% in this period,” the JSA statement added.
