Union govt to allocate Rs 5,000 cr to set up Pune Growth Hub, Rs 517 cr for metro extension

State Minister Madhuri Misal said the Pune Metro, Pune Growth Hub, and the Pune-Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad railway corridor will give a major boost to the development of Pune and its surrounding areas.

IN A major boost to accelerate the economic development and explore full potential of Pune Metropolitan Region, the Union government has ensured funding of Rs 5,000 crore for the ‘Pune Growth Hub’ over next five years that would enable overall development of the region.

In the Union budget tabled for 2026-27, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has sanctioned a fund of Rs 5,000 crore for each growth hub for the next five years.

“The funds allocated to the Pune Growth Hub will benefit the development of the Pune metropolitan area. This includes Pune district, Pune Municipal Corporation, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, 3 cantonments, 7 municipalities, along with MSRDC, MIDC and other included areas, covering a total area of 6,914.26 square kilometres,” said city MP and Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol.