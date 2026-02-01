Union govt to allocate Rs 5,000 cr to set up Pune Growth Hub, Rs 517 cr for metro extension

In the Union budget tabled for 2026-27, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has sanctioned a fund of Rs 5,000 crore for each growth hub for the next five years.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
5 min readPuneFeb 1, 2026 09:24 PM IST
Pune Growth Hub, Rs 5,000 crore, five years, economic development,Following the success of the Lakhpati Didi scheme for women, a major scheme has been announced to provide market access for women's self-help groups. (File photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

In a major boost to accelerate the economic development and explore full potential of Pune Metropolitan Region, the Union government has ensured funding of Rs 5,000 crore for the ‘Pune Growth Hub’ over next five years that would enable overall development of the region.

In the Union budget tabled for 2026-27, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has sanctioned a fund of Rs 5,000 crore for each growth hub for the next five years.

“The funds allocated to the Pune Growth Hub will benefit the development of the Pune metropolitan area. This includes Pune district, Pune Municipal Corporation, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, 3 cantonments, 7 municipalities, along with MSRDC, MIDC and other included areas, covering a total area of 6,914.26 square kilometres,” said city MP and Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol.

Under this project, which is being undertaken jointly by Maharashtra government, NITI Aayog, and the Pune International Centre, a comprehensive economic master plan for the Pune Metropolitan Region is being prepared, and the necessary three committees have also been established for this purpose, he said.

Must Read | Pune to be crucial node in high-speed rail corridors, techies flag missing Bengaluru link

This plan will be worth Rs 80,000 crore, said Mohol, “The main objective of the Pune Growth Hub is to make Pune a leading global centre in the fields of technology, industry-manufacturing, education, cultural heritage and Artificial Intelligence to create employment opportunities, and to develop infrastructure. This will lead to significant growth in the fields of technology, manufacturing, education, and tourism. This project will attract large-scale investment and create employment opportunities in the Pune Metropolitan Region.”

The project aims to develop Pune as an important industrial and economic centre of the country, he said. “Pune is also included among the cities being developed as growth engines of the country. Therefore, Pune will greatly benefit from the provisions in the budget,” he said.

State Minister Madhuri Misal said the Pune Metro, Pune Growth Hub, and the Pune-Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad railway corridor will give a major boost to the development of Pune and its surrounding areas.

Story continues below this ad

Following the success of the Lakhpati Didi scheme for women, a major scheme has been announced to provide market access for women’s self-help groups. A separate system has been created to encourage women-led industries. This will significantly increase women’s participation in the economy. Additionally, the establishment of hostels for women in every district has been announced. To strengthen healthcare services, casualty and trauma centres will be started in every district hospital. This will greatly benefit citizens in underprivileged areas, she said.

Also Read | Union Budget: Pune a top contender for university townships near industry corridors, say educationists

This budget is one that will accelerate development, create employment, and propel the country towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy, said Misal.

In a major boost to accelerate the economic development and explore full potential of Pune Metropolitan Region, the Union government has ensured funding of Rs 5,000 crore for the ‘Pune Growth Hub’ over next five years that would enable overall development of the region.

In the Union budget tabled for 2026-27, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has sanctioned a fund of Rs 5,000 crore for each growth hub for the next five years.

Story continues below this ad

“The funds allocated to the Pune Growth Hub will benefit the development of the Pune metropolitan area. This includes Pune district, Pune Municipal Corporation, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, 3 cantonments, 7 municipalities, along with MSRDC, MIDC and other included areas, covering a total area of 6,914.26 square kilometres,” said city MP and Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol.

Under this project, which is being undertaken jointly by Maharashtra government, NITI Aayog, and the Pune International Centre, a comprehensive economic master plan for the Pune Metropolitan Region is being prepared, and the necessary three committees have also been established for this purpose, he said.

Also Read | ‘Budget will strengthen economic resilience amid geopolitical uncertainty’

This plan will be worth Rs 80,000 crore, said Mohol, “The main objective of the Pune Growth Hub is to make Pune a leading global centre in the fields of technology, industry-manufacturing, education, cultural heritage and Artificial Intelligence to create employment opportunities, and to develop infrastructure. This will lead to significant growth in the fields of technology, manufacturing, education, and tourism. This project will attract large-scale investment and create employment opportunities in the Pune Metropolitan Region.”

The project aims to develop Pune as an important industrial and economic centre of the country, he said. “Pune is also included among the cities being developed as growth engines of the country. Therefore, Pune will greatly benefit from the provisions in the budget,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

State Minister Madhuri Misal said the Pune Metro, Pune Growth Hub, and the Pune-Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad railway corridor will give a major boost to the development of Pune and its surrounding areas.

Following the success of the Lakhpati Didi scheme for women, a major scheme has been announced to provide market access for women’s self-help groups. A separate system has been created to encourage women-led industries. This will significantly increase women’s participation in the economy. Additionally, the establishment of hostels for women in every district has been announced. To strengthen healthcare services, casualty and trauma centres will be started in every district hospital. This will greatly benefit citizens in underprivileged areas, she said.

This budget is one that will accelerate development, create employment, and propel the country towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy, said Misal.

Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
twitter

Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Pakistan
Pakistan government tells its team to boycott India T20 World Cup match
Kalpana Iyer-Mithun Da
India’s top model started working at 12, became a Bollywood sensation, and then quietly left the industry
‘Denied elevator’, delivery agent climbs to 6th floor carrying heavy parcel on back
Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest player to complete career Slam after beating Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2026 final. (PHOTO: AP)
The defining virtue of Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open: Grit more than charisma
Hindutva, Hindutva agenda, Hindutva ideology, hate speech, hate speeches, Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, hatred towards muslims, muslims discrimination, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Hate speeches in a civilised country are deplorable
Live Blog
Advertisement