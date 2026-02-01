Union govt to allocate Rs 5,000 cr to set up Pune Growth Hub, Rs 517 cr for metro extension

In a major boost to accelerate the economic development and explore full potential of Pune Metropolitan Region, the Union government has ensured funding of Rs 5,000 crore for the ‘Pune Growth Hub’ over next five years that would enable overall development of the region.

In the Union budget tabled for 2026-27, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has sanctioned a fund of Rs 5,000 crore for each growth hub for the next five years.

“The funds allocated to the Pune Growth Hub will benefit the development of the Pune metropolitan area. This includes Pune district, Pune Municipal Corporation, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, 3 cantonments, 7 municipalities, along with MSRDC, MIDC and other included areas, covering a total area of 6,914.26 square kilometres,” said city MP and Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol.

Under this project, which is being undertaken jointly by Maharashtra government, NITI Aayog, and the Pune International Centre, a comprehensive economic master plan for the Pune Metropolitan Region is being prepared, and the necessary three committees have also been established for this purpose, he said.

This plan will be worth Rs 80,000 crore, said Mohol, “The main objective of the Pune Growth Hub is to make Pune a leading global centre in the fields of technology, industry-manufacturing, education, cultural heritage and Artificial Intelligence to create employment opportunities, and to develop infrastructure. This will lead to significant growth in the fields of technology, manufacturing, education, and tourism. This project will attract large-scale investment and create employment opportunities in the Pune Metropolitan Region.”

The project aims to develop Pune as an important industrial and economic centre of the country, he said. “Pune is also included among the cities being developed as growth engines of the country. Therefore, Pune will greatly benefit from the provisions in the budget,” he said.

State Minister Madhuri Misal said the Pune Metro, Pune Growth Hub, and the Pune-Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad railway corridor will give a major boost to the development of Pune and its surrounding areas.

Following the success of the Lakhpati Didi scheme for women, a major scheme has been announced to provide market access for women’s self-help groups. A separate system has been created to encourage women-led industries. This will significantly increase women’s participation in the economy. Additionally, the establishment of hostels for women in every district has been announced. To strengthen healthcare services, casualty and trauma centres will be started in every district hospital. This will greatly benefit citizens in underprivileged areas, she said.

This budget is one that will accelerate development, create employment, and propel the country towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy, said Misal.

