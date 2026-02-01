Union Budget: Pune a top contender for university townships near industry corridors, say educationists

The government will support states in creating five university townships in regions of major industrial and logistics corridors, as announced in the budget presented in the Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Written by: Soham Shah
3 min readPuneFeb 1, 2026 08:53 PM IST
Pro-Vice Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Prof Parag Kalkar opined that the proposal to establish these university townships near industrial corridors was a standout feature of the budget. (Express Archive)Pro-Vice Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Prof Parag Kalkar opined that the proposal to establish these university townships near industrial corridors was a standout feature of the budget. (Express Archive)
Pune, a well-known education hub along with a strong industrial corridor, which involves multiple sectors, is a top contender for creation of ‘University Townships’ announced in the Union Budget on February 1, say city-based educationists.

Pro-Vice Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Prof Parag Kalkar opined that the proposal to establish these university townships near industrial corridors was a standout feature of the budget. He said, “Pune, as the ‘education hub of the East’ and a major global hub for IT, automobiles and manufacturing, stands as the most suitable candidate for such a township. With its dense ecosystem of premier universities and proximity to industrial belts like Chakan, Hinjewadi, and Talegaon, Pune offers the perfect synergy for this model to succeed.”

Prof Sanjay Gandhe, principal of Pune Institute of Computer Technology (PICT), emphasised that the presence of skilled labour around Pune would also make Pune an obvious choice for such a township. He remarked, “Pune is an IT Hub and there are a huge number of fintech companies here as well. We have skilled labour also present in Pune and a lot of skill-oriented courses are also being run. Naturally you will get good manpower in and around Pune.”

Dr Vidya Yeravdekar, Pro Chancellor of Symbiosis International (Deemed) University, said that Pune was an ideal location for the pilot project for this proposal. She added, “Pune is an absolutely suitable location. It already has a lot of universities and on the outskirts of Pune areas like Chakan and Hinjewadi there are large number of industries. The university townships could come up here. Pune is just the ideal location and in-fact they can do the pilot in Pune. We have all types of industries: service, manufacturing, automobile, etc.”

Prof Preeti Joshi, principal at School of Liberal Arts, Sri Balaji University, said that factors like favourable weather, social life, and availability of transport connectivity also give Pune the edge. She said, “Though it is not clear that which would be the locations of these university townships, I feel that Pune could surely emerge as a possible location for the same. Factors like good climate and social conditions, good rainfall and availability of water, excellent air, road and rail connectivity make Pune a perfect choice. Presence of small, mid and large manufacturing facilities on all four sides of Pune and a massive base of IT industry can very effectively facilitate industry-academia collaborations.”

