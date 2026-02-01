Union Budget: Pune a top contender for university townships near industry corridors, say educationists

Pune, a well-known education hub along with a strong industrial corridor, which involves multiple sectors, is a top contender for creation of ‘University Townships’ announced in the Union Budget on February 1, say city-based educationists.

The government will support states in creating five university townships in regions of major industrial and logistics corridors, as announced in the budget presented in the Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. “These planned academic zones will host multiple universities, colleges, research institutions, skill centres and residential complexes,” the budget document read.

Pro-Vice Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Prof Parag Kalkar opined that the proposal to establish these university townships near industrial corridors was a standout feature of the budget. He said, “Pune, as the ‘education hub of the East’ and a major global hub for IT, automobiles and manufacturing, stands as the most suitable candidate for such a township. With its dense ecosystem of premier universities and proximity to industrial belts like Chakan, Hinjewadi, and Talegaon, Pune offers the perfect synergy for this model to succeed.”