Union Budget 2026-27: ‘Provisions can strengthen India’s deep-tech pipeline while keeping science anchored to public value’

The department of Science and Technology has a budget estimate of ₹28,049.32 crore for 2026–27, with a notable ₹20,000 crore provision under ‘Loans for Other Scientific Research’.

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
3 min readPuneFeb 1, 2026 06:45 PM IST
According to Dr K M Paknikar, the budget signals continuity in India's science-and-technology priorities, with a clear tilt towards mission-mode, industry-linked capability building.
The science, technology and innovation community is delighted as technology finds a mention 16 times in the Union Budget 2026–27 which, according to Dr Shekhar Mande, former director general of Council for Scientific and Industrial Research is a ‘clear sign of intent’.

According to Dr K M Paknikar, ANRF Prime Minister Professor, COEP Technological University, Pune, the budget signals continuity in India’s science-and-technology priorities, with a clear tilt towards mission-mode, industry-linked capability building.

According to the experts, three announcements clearly stand out. The budget proposes biopharma SHAKTI—a ₹10,000 crore, five-year push to build an ecosystem for biologics and biosimilars manufacturing, expand clinical-trial capacity, and strengthen scientific review capabilities in drug regulation, an India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 2.0 aimed at equipment and materials, “full-stack” Indian IP, and industry-led research and training centres and on new technologies—especially AI—as force multipliers and links the national push to the AI Mission, National Quantum Mission, the Anusandhan National Research Fund (ANRF) and the Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund.

According to Dr Paknikar, the ISM is welcome framing because semiconductors are not merely factories, they are learning systems. “The Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme outlay is proposed to rise to ₹40,000 crore, reflecting the government’s intent to sustain momentum in domestic value chains,” he said.

Dr Mande also said that setting up three National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research is a welcome step. “A strong support for innovation in pharma is however needed including policy interventions so that India not only leads the generic markets in the pharma/biopharma space, but also starts discovering new drugs,” Dr Mande said.

On the allocations that directly shape research capacity

The department of Science and Technology has a budget estimate of ₹28,049.32 crore for 2026–27, with a notable ₹20,000 crore provision under ‘Loans for Other Scientific Research’—a sign that the funding architecture is evolving beyond classic grants towards larger financial instruments that can catalyse translation at scale. The department of biotechnology stands at ₹3,446 crore. (India Budget) For the research ecosystem in universities, the department of higher education is estimated at ₹78,496.22 crore.

According to Dr Paknikar, the implications for research institutions and universities are clear–align proposals to mission outcomes and national capability gaps, build credible pathways from lab to deployment, including industry consortia and testbeds and invest in trained manpower—because manufacturing-led S&T strategies succeed only when research, skilling, standards and regulation move together.

“If implemented with speed, transparency and competitive selection, these provisions can strengthen India’s deep-tech pipeline while keeping science anchored to public value,” Dr Paknikar said while Dr Mande too averred that the emphasis on tech-led development across all sectors including good governance was a welcome aspect of the budget.

Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune.

