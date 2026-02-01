Union Budget 2026-27 | ‘Budget has overlooked the women who form the backbone of India’s health system’

“Whether in healthcare, safety or livelihoods, women continue to be asked to do more. That is not how economies grow, nor how demographic dividends are realised,” said Poonam Muttreja, Executive Director, Population Foundation of India, adding that women-led development is not a welfare agenda.

“It is central to India’s economic future. If Budget 2026 does not decisively invest in women’s health, safety and care systems, we risk missing our demographic opportunity,” Muttreja said.

The overall health allocation rises from Rs 95,957.87 crore to Rs 1,01,709.21 crore, a slight 6% increase. A comparable 5.81 percent increase is seen in the National Health Mission. “However, NHM funding for family welfare decreases from Rs 1,536.97 crore to Rs 1,524.74 crore, and family welfare capital outlays drop by 1.65 percent. These allotments support outreach, frontline worker training, maternity care, and contraception. It is deeply concerning that family welfare allocations are shrinking even as demographic trends show stark regional variation in fertility and unmet need. Reproductive choice cannot be sustained on stagnant or declining budgets,” Muttreja said.